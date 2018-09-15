  1. Home
Springboks shock All Blacks 36-34 in Rugby Championship

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/15 18:17
South Africa's Malcolm Marx is tackled by New Zealand's Kieran Read, left, and Owen Franks during a rugby championship test match between South Africa

South Africa's Malcolm Marx, center, is congratulated on his try by teammates Jesse Kriel and Siya Kolisi, right, during a rugby championship test mat

New Zealand's Rieko Ioane, right, celebrates his try with teammate TJ Perenara during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and New Zea

South Africa Rassie Erasmus smiles after ae rugby championship test match between South Africa and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, S

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Rugby Championship on Saturday, holding on under enormous pressure to beat New Zealand 36-34.

Given almost no chance of winning after losing their last two championship matches — and 11 of their last 12 tests against the All Blacks, including the last six in succession — the Springboks found new spirit in attack and defense to win in New Zealand for the first time since 2009.

South Africa trailed 12-0 after only 16 minutes as the match unfolded as fans on both sides had expected, with the All Blacks entirely dominant.

But the Springboks rallied magnificently to lead 24-17 at halftime and 29-17 only a minute into the second half. The All Blacks had never previously conceded 24 points in the first half of a test at home.

