TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Chinese media tried to mobilize their viewers and readers to watch a report about so-called “Taiwanese spies” to be broadcast on September 15 and 16.

On Friday, government-controlled CCTV and the Global Times launched calls on their Weibo feeds for viewers to watch a report about “work against Taiwanese spies,” the Liberty Times reported Saturday.

Government departments and institutions of higher education were told to watch the show in order to strengthen their ability to counter spies.

While CCTV would feature a documentary about the issue of Taiwanese spies inside a regular program, the Global Times would publish special reports on the same topic, the Liberty Times said.

If citizens witnessed actions “damaging to national security,” they should call a special phone number to report the issue to the authorities, the Chinese media said.

In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the Chinese media had broadcast such programs before, and described them as unhelpful to bilateral relations. While Chinese media shows did not fall under its jurisdiction, the MAC added that it would pay attention to the topic.