SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say government forces have killed five rebels during a gunbattle, triggering violent anti-India protests in disputed Kashmir.

Police say Indian troops laid a siege around a southern village in Qazigund area overnight on a tip that militants were hiding there. Fierce gunbattle erupted early Saturday, and hours later, five local Kashmiri rebels were killed.

The fighting sparked anti-India protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the militants.

Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters, injuring at least six people.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.