TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Badminton champion Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) called on her fans on Facebook Saturday to help her gain back control over her Instagram account after it had been hacked.

The popular sports car was calling in police help to find out who was responsible for using her account, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Tai’s original Instagram account, @Tai_tzuying, was taken over by someone else on Friday before being closed down. It later reopened but the person in control was not Tai, CNA reported.

She announced on Facebook Saturday morning that she would temporarily use a backup account at Instagram, tai_tzuying2, and called on her fans to send messages to the online photo website to help her win back her original account. The account had 200,000 fans, according to CNA.