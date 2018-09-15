|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|127
|489
|117
|166
|.339
|JMartinez Bos
|139
|532
|106
|176
|.331
|Altuve Hou
|124
|487
|75
|154
|.316
|Trout LAA
|128
|434
|93
|137
|.316
|Segura Sea
|131
|538
|83
|166
|.309
|Brantley Cle
|131
|522
|79
|159
|.305
|MSmith TB
|126
|418
|55
|127
|.304
|Merrifield KC
|143
|567
|79
|171
|.302
|Andujar NYY
|135
|520
|76
|155
|.298
|Simmons LAA
|134
|511
|63
|152
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 111; Bregman, Houston, 100; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 87.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.