ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon each hit a two-run single and six relief pitchers combined on a six-hitter, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Friday night.

Roenis Elias gave up just one hit over 3 2/3 innings as a replacement starter for James Paxton, who was sidelined by pneumonia. Adam Warren (3-2) got four outs and Shawn Armstrong, Nick Vincent, Zach Duke and Ryan Cook each pitched an inning.

Making just his third start of the season and first since Aug. 19, Elias struck out four and walked two while throwing 58 pitches. In seven previous innings against the Angels this season, Elias had given up one run on six hits with three strikeouts, all in relief.

The Mariners went ahead to stay against Matt Shoemaker in the fourth inning. Robinson Cano singled in Mitch Haniger for his 13th RBI in 27 games since being reinstated from an 80-game drug suspension.

With two out and runners on second and third, Healy made it 3-0 with a ground ball into left field.

The Angels nearly got to Elias in the fourth on Mike Trout's deep fly ball to center, but Gordon drifted back to the padded wall and reached up to make the catch before falling onto the warning track.

After retiring Shohel Ohtani for the second time, Elias walked Justin Upton and was replaced by Warren.

Gordon punched his two-run single to the opposite field in left in the seventh inning against Hansel Robles.

In his third start since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a right forearm strain, Shoemaker (2-1) went 4 2/3 innings. He threw just 77 pitches as the Angels try to limit his usage.

The right-hander was visited by manager Mike Scioscia and a member of the Angels medical staff in the fifth inning, but remained in the game. In 14 2/3 innings since returning from the DL, Shoemaker has a 3.68 ERA.

The Mariners have won the first two games of the series to improve to 10-7 against Angels, clinching the season series. The Mariners won consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 24-25.

ANGELS IN SUMMARY

Trout was named team MVP, and left-hander Andrew Heaney received the Nick Adenhart Award winner for excellence both off the field and on the mound. Adenhart was an Angels rookie pitcher in 2009 when he was killed in a car crash following his first start of the season.

The Angels also announced Friday they have surpassed the 3-million mark in tickets sold, reaching the milestone for the 16th consecutive season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS Jean Segura returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a virus. ... OF Cameron Maybin is with the team but remains out of action with an unspecified illness. ... Paxton is expected to rejoin the team in a few days. ... RHP Felix Hernandez (hamstring) is expected to return to the rotation before the end of the season.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (left adductor strain) will rejoin the Angels on Saturday, when he will be evaluated to see if he can return to the rotation next week.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.31 ERA) and Heaney (9-9, 3.98 ERA) pitch on Saturday. Ramirez is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in six starts since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a strained right shoulder. Heaney struck out a career-high 12 in seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox last Sunday.