Philippines checking typhoon's damage, casualties amid rains

By AARON FAVILA and JOEAL CALUPITAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/15 13:38
Residents walk along destroyed stalls at a public market due to strong winds as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegrao city in Cagayan province, n

Residents stand beside a damaged portion of a mall due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province

Workers clean up debris outside a mall that got partially damaged by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city in Cagay

Motorists negotiate a flooded street following heavy rains and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philipp

Motorists brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 1

Fire rescuers head to low-lying areas in Manila under heavy rains and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which also barreled into northeas

A traffic enforcer gestures at motorists to avoid a flooded street at the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines b

Street sweepers go about their daily business amidst the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Phi

Motorists avoid a flooded street as heavy rains and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn

A commuter walks to work amidst traffic barriers which were toppled by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Satu

Motorists brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept.

Commuters brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept.

Commuters brave the rain and strong winds brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barrelled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept.

A man rides his tricycle as strong winds and rain from Typhoon Mangkhut batter Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday

Strong winds and rain batter buildings and business establishments as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippine

Guests sleep inside a hotel restaurant after the roof of their room was partly damaged due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkut in Tuguegarao city, Ca

Strong winds and rain batter a town as Typhoon Mangkhut hits Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

A guest carries bedsheets as they transfer rooms after the roof of their hotel was partly damaged due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkut in Tuguegar

Guests prepare to transfer rooms after the roof of their hotel was partly damaged due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkut in Tuguegarao city, Cagayan

Guests prepare to transfer rooms after the roof was partly damaged due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkut in Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, nort

A lone vehicle navigates the road as strong winds and rain from Typhoon Mangkhut batter Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines la

A satellite image with land graphic borders shows the width and trajectory of Typhoon Mangkhut as it approaches the Philippines, Friday, Sept. 14, 201

Ninia Grace Abedes, left, feeds a bottle to her baby Akesha as they stay inside an evacuation center as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tu

Evacuees walk inside an evacuation center as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines o

A resident walks as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

A volunteer passes by packs of relief goods as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines

A girl uses a smartphone at an evacuation center as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philip

Sandals from evacuees pile outside their room at an evacuation center as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province

Evacuees stay inside a dimly lit room as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Fr

Residents walk as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. T

An evacuee rests inside an evacuation center as rains from Typhoon Mangkhut begin to affect Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippine

An evacuee fixes her bag inside a temporary evacuation center at Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

A vehicle negotiates a flooded street in Manila as Typhoon Mangkhut continues to batter northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018

A motorist tries to avoid a flooded Manila street at the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturd

Waves slam the seawall as Typhoon Mangkhut continues to batter the country after hitting land in northeastern Philippines before dawn Saturday, Sept.

A man looks at glasses doors taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slammed int

A man walks past windows taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into th

People have lunch in front of windows taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut sl

A security guard stands in a local bank with windows taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typh

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials are assessing damage and checking on possible casualties as Typhoon Mangkhut pummeled the northern breadbasket with ferocious wind and rain that set off landslides, damaged an airport terminal and ripped off tin roofs.

There are immediate deaths reported but Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says officials in northeastern Cagayan province where the typhoon slammed ashore before dawn are verifying the drownings of two children. Authorities are also checking what happened to about 70 men who reportedly returned to their coastal village to check on their homes during the typhoon onslaught.

Mangkhut's winds weakened to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour after it blew across Luzon Island toward the South China Sea, aiming at southern China and Hong Kong, where residents braced for the worst.