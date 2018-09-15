WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has denied an allegation of sexual misconduct from when he was in high school. He is seeking to defuse a potential threat to his confirmation as a handful of key senators remained silent on whether they would vote for him.

In a statement released by the White House Friday, Kavanaugh said: "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Senate Republicans insist Kavanaugh's confirmation remains on track. But the allegation has inflamed an already intense political battle over President Donald Trump's nominee.