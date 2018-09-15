Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|1
|New York
|503
|010
|02x—11
|14
|0
Estrada, Guerrieri (3), Shafer (5), Biagini (7), Paulino (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tanaka 12-5. L_Estrada 7-12. Sv_Cessa (2). HRs_New York, McCutchen (3), Gregorius (24).
___
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0—1
|6
|1
E.Jackson, Kelley (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Castillo, Stanek (3), Yarbrough (4), Roe (6), Kolarek (7), Kittredge (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Schultz (10) and Ciuffo. W_Treinen 7-2. L_Schultz 2-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (42).
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|210—5
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|0
Boyd, VerHagen (6), Turnbull (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Tomlin, Edwards (5), T.Olson (6), Cimber (6), Miller (7), Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_VerHagen 3-2. L_Cimber 3-7. Sv_Greene (29). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (19). Cleveland, Donaldson (1), Encarnacion (31).
___
|Chicago
|122
|020
|010—8
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|400—6
|8
|1
Shields, Bummer (7), I.Hamilton (7), Fry (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez; Ortiz, Yacabonis (2), Hart (5), Meisinger (7), T.Scott (8), M.Castro (9) and Wynns, Ca.Joseph. W_Shields 7-16. L_Ortiz 0-1. Sv_N.Jones (5). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (7), Cordell (1), Garcia (17). Baltimore, Mancini 2 (23).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|100—4
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|105—8
|11
|0
Berrios, May (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo; Lopez, Newberry (5), Vasto (6), McCarthy (7), Lively (8), Hammel (9) and S.Perez. W_Hammel 3-13. L_Hildenberger 4-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (26), Mondesi (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|103
|100
|030—8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido; Cuevas, R.Scott (3), Johnson (3), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (8) and Swihart. W_Syndergaard 12-3. L_Cuevas 0-1. HRs_New York, Bruce (8), Jackson (3), McNeil (3), Rosario (9).
___
|Arizona
|200
|000
|020—4
|10
|0
|Houston
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Ray, Bradley (6), Ziegler (7), Hirano (9) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Keuchel, J.Smith (7), Sipp (7), Rondon (7), Harris (9) and Maldonado, B.McCann. W_Ziegler 2-6. L_Rondon 2-4. Sv_Hirano (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|030
|233
|03x—14
|18
|1
Chen, T.Guerrero (5), Guerra (6), Wittgren (7), Holaday (8) and Realmuto, Wallach; Eflin, D.Anderson (7) and Ramos, Knapp. W_Eflin 10-7. L_Chen 6-11. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (21). Philadelphia, Hoskins (31), Quinn (2), Walding (1), Altherr 2 (8).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|000—2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|30x—3
|7
|1
Harvey, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7) and Casali; Hamels, Maples (7), J.Garcia (8), De La Rosa (9) and Caratini. W_Maples 1-0. L_D.Hernandez 5-1. Sv_De La Rosa (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (12), Votto (12). Chicago, Happ (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|101—3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Buehler, Jansen (9) and Grandal; Flaherty, Hudson (7), Leone (8), Norris (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Buehler 7-5. L_Flaherty 8-7. Sv_Jansen (35). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 2 (18).
___
|Washington
|020
|200
|100—
|5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|022
|201
|03x—10
|13
|1
Scherzer, Williams (5), Collins (6), Voth (7), Cordero (8), Solis (8), McGowin (8) and Wieters; Gausman, Venters (6), Winkler (7), Biddle (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 10-10. L_Scherzer 17-7. HRs_Washington, Soto (20).
___
|Pittsburgh
|002
|010
|010—4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|012
|10x—7
|11
|0
Archer, Brault (6), Feliz (6), Neverauskas (7), E.Santana (8) and Cervelli; G.Gonzalez, Burnes (5), Knebel (7), Soria (8), Cedeno (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_Burnes 5-0. L_Archer 4-8. Sv_Jeffress (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (1). Milwaukee, Moustakas (6), Yelich (29), Shaw (29).