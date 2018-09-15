Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 000 000— 0 7 1 New York 503 010 02x—11 14 0

Estrada, Guerrieri (3), Shafer (5), Biagini (7), Paulino (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Cessa (7) and G.Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tanaka 12-5. L_Estrada 7-12. Sv_Cessa (2). HRs_New York, McCutchen (3), Gregorius (24).

Oakland 000 100 000 1—2 3 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1 6 1

(10 innings)

E.Jackson, Kelley (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Castillo, Stanek (3), Yarbrough (4), Roe (6), Kolarek (7), Kittredge (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Schultz (10) and Ciuffo. W_Treinen 7-2. L_Schultz 2-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (42).

Detroit 100 100 210—5 11 1 Cleveland 000 002 002—4 6 0

Boyd, VerHagen (6), Turnbull (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Tomlin, Edwards (5), T.Olson (6), Cimber (6), Miller (7), Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_VerHagen 3-2. L_Cimber 3-7. Sv_Greene (29). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (19). Cleveland, Donaldson (1), Encarnacion (31).

Chicago 122 020 010—8 9 1 Baltimore 010 100 400—6 8 1

Shields, Bummer (7), I.Hamilton (7), Fry (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez; Ortiz, Yacabonis (2), Hart (5), Meisinger (7), T.Scott (8), M.Castro (9) and Wynns, Ca.Joseph. W_Shields 7-16. L_Ortiz 0-1. Sv_N.Jones (5). HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (7), Cordell (1), Garcia (17). Baltimore, Mancini 2 (23).

Minnesota 000 030 100—4 13 0 Kansas City 110 000 105—8 11 0

Berrios, May (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo; Lopez, Newberry (5), Vasto (6), McCarthy (7), Lively (8), Hammel (9) and S.Perez. W_Hammel 3-13. L_Hildenberger 4-4. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (26), Mondesi (8).

INTERLEAGUE New York 103 100 030—8 9 0 Boston 000 000 000—0 4 0

Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido; Cuevas, R.Scott (3), Johnson (3), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (8) and Swihart. W_Syndergaard 12-3. L_Cuevas 0-1. HRs_New York, Bruce (8), Jackson (3), McNeil (3), Rosario (9).

Arizona 200 000 020—4 10 0 Houston 200 000 000—2 5 0

Ray, Bradley (6), Ziegler (7), Hirano (9) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Keuchel, J.Smith (7), Sipp (7), Rondon (7), Harris (9) and Maldonado, B.McCann. W_Ziegler 2-6. L_Rondon 2-4. Sv_Hirano (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 001 100— 2 9 0 Philadelphia 030 233 03x—14 18 1

Chen, T.Guerrero (5), Guerra (6), Wittgren (7), Holaday (8) and Realmuto, Wallach; Eflin, D.Anderson (7) and Ramos, Knapp. W_Eflin 10-7. L_Chen 6-11. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (21). Philadelphia, Hoskins (31), Quinn (2), Walding (1), Altherr 2 (8).

Cincinnati 000 200 000—2 9 1 Chicago 000 000 30x—3 7 1

Harvey, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Lorenzen (7) and Casali; Hamels, Maples (7), J.Garcia (8), De La Rosa (9) and Caratini. W_Maples 1-0. L_D.Hernandez 5-1. Sv_De La Rosa (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (12), Votto (12). Chicago, Happ (15).

Los Angeles 010 000 101—3 7 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

Buehler, Jansen (9) and Grandal; Flaherty, Hudson (7), Leone (8), Norris (8), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Buehler 7-5. L_Flaherty 8-7. Sv_Jansen (35). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 2 (18).

Washington 020 200 100— 5 9 0 Atlanta 022 201 03x—10 13 1

Scherzer, Williams (5), Collins (6), Voth (7), Cordero (8), Solis (8), McGowin (8) and Wieters; Gausman, Venters (6), Winkler (7), Biddle (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 10-10. L_Scherzer 17-7. HRs_Washington, Soto (20).

Pittsburgh 002 010 010—4 7 0 Milwaukee 300 012 10x—7 11 0

Archer, Brault (6), Feliz (6), Neverauskas (7), E.Santana (8) and Cervelli; G.Gonzalez, Burnes (5), Knebel (7), Soria (8), Cedeno (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_Burnes 5-0. L_Archer 4-8. Sv_Jeffress (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reyes (1). Milwaukee, Moustakas (6), Yelich (29), Shaw (29).