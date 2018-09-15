  1. Home
Happ lifts Cubs over Reds 3-2

By MATT CARLSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/15 11:25
CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, Jorge De La Rosa worked a shaky ninth for his first career save and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

De La Rosa surrendered a one-out double to Curt Casali and walked Billy Hamilton with two down before Scott Schebler flied out to center. It was the first save opportunity for Chicago since Pedro Strop strained his left hamstring trying to beat out a double-play grounder during Thursday's 4-3 victory at Washington, shelving the key reliever for the rest of the regular season.

Strop had been subbing for injured closer Brandon Morrow, who is on the disabled list with a right arm injury.

Ben Zobrist had three hits for NL Central-leading Chicago, which entered with a 1 1/2-game advantage over second-place Milwaukee. After Cole Hamels allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings, Dillon Maples (1-0) got the final out of the seventh for his first career win.