Typhoon Mangkhut grounds Taiwan flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Typhoon Mangkhut makes its way through northern Philippines, dozens of Taiwan-Hong Kong/Macau flights were canceled for Sept. 15-17.

Cathay Dragon, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Airlines, EVA Air, and Tigerair Taiwan have all announced service changes involving Taiwanese airports.

Typhoon Mangkhut is making its way through northern Philippines, bringing about significant damage. Mangkhut led Taiwan to announce a series of rain, wind, and wave warnings on Sept. 15, and the typhoon is expected to hit China between Hong Kong and Hainan late tomorrow afternoon.

Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon announced today that flights from Taipei, Taichung and, Kaohsiung to Hong Kong will be canceled on Sept. 16.

In addition, Taipei to Hong Kong flight CX465, as well as the return Kong Kong to Taipei flight CX 436 on September 15 is canceled.

Taiwan's EVA Air have canceled all flights to and from Guangzhou, Kong Kong, Macau and Shenzen.

Eva Air's Taipei-Hong Kong flights BR828, BR867, BR868, BR809, and BR810 are canceled for Sept. 17. Eva Air will fly larger aircraft on its Macau-Taipei route to help minimize the troubles.

Tigerair Taiwan announced that its Taiwan flights to Macau with flight numbers IT301, IT302, IT303, IT304, IT305, IT306, IT307, IT308, IT321, IT322, IT371, and IT372 have been canceled for Sept. 16 and 17.

Taiwan's China Airlines have also announced that flights involving Hong Kong and Manila airports are likely to be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut, and the airline requests travelers to personally review their flight status.

It is reasonable to expect future changes to flight schedules as Mangkhut travels towards China, and it is advised to review your travel arrangements in advance.