Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|1
|New York
|503
|010
|02x—11
|14
|0
Estrada, Guerrieri (3), Shafer (5), Biagini (7), Paulino (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Cessa (7) and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tanaka 12-5. L_Estrada 7-12. Sv_Cessa (2). HRs_New York, McCutchen (3), Gregorius (24).
___
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0—1
|6
|1
E.Jackson, Kelley (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Castillo, Stanek (3), Yarbrough (4), Roe (6), Kolarek (7), Kittredge (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Schultz (10) and Ciuffo. W_Treinen 7-2. L_Schultz 2-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (42).
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|210—5
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|002—4
|6
|0
Boyd, VerHagen (6), Turnbull (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Tomlin, Edwards (5), T.Olson (6), Cimber (6), Miller (7), Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_VerHagen 3-2. L_Cimber 3-7. Sv_Greene (29). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (19). Cleveland, Donaldson (1), Encarnacion (31).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|103
|100
|030—8
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido; Cuevas, Scott (3), Johnson (3), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (8) and Swihart. W_Syndergaard 12-3. L_Cuevas 0-1. HRs_New York, Bruce (8), Jackson (3), McNeil (3), Rosario (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|001
|100—
|2
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|030
|233
|03x—14
|18
|1
Chen, Guerrero (5), Guerra (6), Wittgren (7), Holaday (8) and Realmuto, Wallach; Eflin, Anderson (7) and Ramos, Knapp. W_Eflin 10-7. L_Chen 6-11. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (21). Philadelphia, Hoskins (31), Quinn (2), Walding (1), Altherr 2 (8).