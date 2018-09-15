  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/15 10:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 000 000— 0 7 1
New York 503 010 02x—11 14 0

Estrada, Guerrieri (3), Shafer (5), Biagini (7), Paulino (8) and Maile; Tanaka, Cessa (7) and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Tanaka 12-5. L_Estrada 7-12. Sv_Cessa (2). HRs_New York, McCutchen (3), Gregorius (24).

___

Oakland 000 100 000 1—2 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1 6 1
(10 innings)

E.Jackson, Kelley (6), Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; Castillo, Stanek (3), Yarbrough (4), Roe (6), Kolarek (7), Kittredge (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Schultz (10) and Ciuffo. W_Treinen 7-2. L_Schultz 2-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (42).

___

INTERLEAGUE
New York 103 100 030—8 9 0
Boston 000 000 000—0 4 0

Syndergaard, Blevins (8), Bashlor (9) and Nido; Cuevas, Scott (3), Johnson (3), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (8) and Swihart. W_Syndergaard 12-3. L_Cuevas 0-1. HRs_New York, Bruce (8), Jackson (3), McNeil (3), Rosario (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 001 100— 2 9 0
Philadelphia 030 233 03x—14 18 1

Chen, Guerrero (5), Guerra (6), Wittgren (7), Holaday (8) and Realmuto, Wallach; Eflin, Anderson (7) and Ramos, Knapp. W_Eflin 10-7. L_Chen 6-11. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (21). Philadelphia, Hoskins (31), Quinn (2), Walding (1), Altherr 2 (8).