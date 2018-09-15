  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 10:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 127 489 117 166 .339
JMartinez Bos 139 532 106 176 .331
Trout LAA 127 431 93 137 .318
Altuve Hou 123 485 74 154 .318
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
Brantley Cle 131 522 79 159 .305
MSmith TB 126 418 55 127 .304
Merrifield KC 142 563 78 170 .302
Andujar NYY 135 520 76 155 .298
MDuffy TB 122 469 52 139 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 111; Bregman, Houston, 100; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 87.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.