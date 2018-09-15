|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|101
|47
|.682
|—
|New York
|90
|56
|.616
|10
|Tampa Bay
|80
|65
|.552
|19½
|Toronto
|65
|81
|.445
|35
|Baltimore
|42
|104
|.288
|58
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|64
|.562
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|79
|.459
|15
|Detroit
|59
|87
|.404
|23
|Chicago
|57
|89
|.390
|25
|Kansas City
|50
|96
|.342
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|54
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|89
|58
|.605
|3½
|Seattle
|80
|66
|.548
|12
|Los Angeles
|73
|74
|.497
|19½
|Texas
|62
|84
|.425
|30
z-clinched playoff berth
___
|Thursday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 3
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.