BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|10
|Rosario Central
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Aldosivi
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|Atletico Tucuman
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|5
|8
|Boca Juniors
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Banfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Tigre
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|6
|6
|Defensa y Justicia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Santa Fe
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Talleres
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Belgrano
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Argentinos Jrs
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|San Martin
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Huracan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|San Lorenzo
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|6
|4
|River Plate
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Gimnasia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Velez Sarsfield
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Colon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Independiente
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|San Martin de T.
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Lanus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Newell's
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|8
|1
|Patronato Parana
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Friday, Sept. 14
Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Atletico Tucuman vs. Tigre 0000 GMT
Independiente vs. Colon 1615 GMT
River Plate vs. San Martin 1830 GMT
Belgrano vs. Newell's 2045 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia 1400 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. San Martin de T. 1615 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Talleres 1830 GMT
Lanus vs. Racing Club 2045 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT