  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
Rosario Central 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
Aldosivi 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
Atletico Tucuman 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Banfield 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Tigre 4 1 3 0 8 6 6
Defensa y Justicia 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Santa Fe 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Talleres 4 2 0 2 3 2 6
Belgrano 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Argentinos Jrs 4 1 2 1 2 1 5
San Martin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Huracan 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
San Lorenzo 4 0 4 0 6 6 4
River Plate 4 0 4 0 1 1 4
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Gimnasia 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
Velez Sarsfield 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Colon 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
Independiente 3 0 2 1 4 5 2
San Martin de T. 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Lanus 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
Newell's 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
Patronato Parana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
Friday, Sept. 14

Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2

Saturday, Sept. 15

Atletico Tucuman vs. Tigre 0000 GMT

Independiente vs. Colon 1615 GMT

River Plate vs. San Martin 1830 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 2045 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 16

Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia 1400 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Martin de T. 1615 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Lanus vs. Racing Club 2045 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT