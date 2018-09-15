HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a Honolulu dam that prompted an evacuation warning during heavy rains (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The American Society of Civil Engineers considers the vast majority of Hawaii's state-regulated dams to be "high hazard potential."

That's according to a 2017 infrastructure report that also notes 98 percent of Hawaii's dams have an emergency action plan. The report says 124 dams are given the hazard classification. That's not an indication of the condition of a dam, but that there would probably be deaths if it failed. Hawaii has 132 state-regulated dams.

Workers on Friday continue to pump water out of a Honolulu dam after heavy rains prompted an evacuation warning.

Officials warned Thursday 10,000 people may need to evacuate if water continued to rise after heavy rains from a tropical storm. Later in the day, they said the century-old reservoir wasn't in immediate danger of collapsing.

The Association of State Dam Safety Officials says dams are aging while downstream populations are increasing. That's especially true in Honolulu, where there's been a lot of development on a small island.

12 p.m.

Workers continue to pump water out of a Honolulu dam after heavy rains prompted an evacuation warning.

Officials warned Thursday 10,000 people may need to evacuate if water continued to rise after heavy rains from a tropical storm. Later in the day, they said the century-old reservoir wasn't in immediate danger of collapsing.

Honolulu Board of Water Supply spokeswoman Kathleen Elliot-Pahinui said Friday pumping will be ongoing through the weekend and into next week as needed. She says workers always aim to keep water levels low well before any storm hits.

Water levels in Nuuanu Dam No. 1 rose rapidly during the storm.

There was intermittent rain in the area Friday morning. Meteorologists say there will be passing showers in the coming days, but heavy rains aren't likely.