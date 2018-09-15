  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 08:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Tigre

Independiente vs. Colon

River Plate vs. San Martin

Belgrano vs. Newell's

Argentinos Jrs vs. Boca Juniors

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana vs. Gimnasia

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Santa Fe vs. Talleres

Lanus vs. Racing Club

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo

Monday's Match

Huracan vs. Banfield

Tuesday's Match

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia