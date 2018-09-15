HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit has sued the city of Houston, accusing city officials of obstructing its efforts to open a center to house unaccompanied immigrant children.

Austin-based Southwest Key Programs filed the lawsuit Friday in a Houston federal court. It says city obstructions are part of an "improper political exercise" that's "motivated by hostility" toward federal immigration law.

The nonprofit claims the city improperly invalidated previously issued permits.

Houston officials say the facility needs to be permitted as a detention center and not a residential facility, but Southwest Key disagrees with that assessment.

In a statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is "only interested in the safety, security and well-being of children and will continue to enforce all building codes and regulations designed to accomplish that purpose."