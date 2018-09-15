  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 05:26
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Leicester

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

Man City vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Cardiff

Watford vs. Man United

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley

Everton vs. West Ham

Monday's Match

Southampton vs. Brighton

England Championship
Friday's Match

Birmingham 1, West Brom 1

Saturday's Matches

Bolton vs. QPR

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough

Millwall vs. Leeds

Hull vs. Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke

Preston vs. Reading

Rotherham vs. Derby

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Wigan

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United

Blackburn vs. Aston Villa

Tuesday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham

Ipswich vs. Brentford

Wigan vs. Hull

Derby vs. Blackburn

Leeds vs. Preston

West Brom vs. Bristol City

Stoke vs. Swansea

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Wycombe vs. Oxford United

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth

Plymouth vs. Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe

Rochdale vs. Gillingham

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury vs. Southend

Coventry vs. Barnsley

Bradford vs. Charlton

Walsall vs. Doncaster

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland

Luton Town vs. Bristol Rovers

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter

Port Vale vs. Northampton

Newport County vs. Yeovil

Colchester vs. Cambridge United

Carlisle vs. Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town vs. Morecambe

Grimsby Town vs. Oldham

Cheltenham vs. Crewe

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green Rovers

Swindon vs. Bury

Macclesfield Town vs. Lincoln City

Notts County vs. Stevenage