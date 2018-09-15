LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana Grande has posted a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star's death, saying she's sorry she couldn't save him.

Grande posted a video of Miller laughing on her Instagram page Friday.

The post says she adored Miller since she met him at 19 and is sorry she couldn't fix him or take away his pain, calling him the "kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

They're the first words the 25-year-old singer has shared since Miller's death.

The two were in a relationship for two years that ended earlier this year.

Paramedics declared the 26-year-old Miller dead in his Los Angeles home Sept. 7. No cause has been announced.

Miller spoke frankly of his depression and substance abuse in his music.