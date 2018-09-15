BC-GLF--KLM Open Scores

  1. Home
KLM Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 04:54
KLM Open Leading Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Friday
The Dutch
Spijk, The Netherlands
Yardage: 6,983; Par: 71
Second Round
Ashun Wu, China 64-66—130
Jonathan Thompson, England 69-64—133
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-65—134
Haotong Li, China 68-66—134
Soomin Lee, South Korea 68-67—135
Chris Wood, England 65-70—135
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-69—135
Renato Paratore, Italy 66-70—136
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 67-70—137
Jordan Smith, England 66-71—137
Bradley Dredge, Wales 70-67—137
Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-67—137
Ashley Chesters, England 66-71—137
Andrew Dodt, Australia 71-66—137
Alexander Levy, France 69-68—137
Andrea Pavan, Italy 66-71—137
Matthew Baldwin, England 70-67—137
Paul Peterson, United States 68-69—137
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-69—137
Also
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 68-70—138