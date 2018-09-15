BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2219 Down 96 Dec 2238 Down 84 Dec 2319 2327 2205 2219 Down 96 Mar 2326 2334 2226 2238 Down 84 May 2335 2341 2238 2250 Down 80 Jul 2342 2343 2250 2263 Down 76 Sep 2349 2349 2263 2275 Down 70 Dec 2357 2357 2279 2290 Down 63 Mar 2337 2340 2293 2306 Down 55 May 2322 2322 2304 2313 Down 51 Jul 2326 Down 46