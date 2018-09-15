New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|266.60
|266.60
|259.50
|262.75 Down 3.70
|Oct
|266.00
|267.75
|259.30
|262.95 Down 3.75
|Nov
|268.45
|268.45
|262.10
|263.80 Down 3.80
|Dec
|267.65
|269.90
|260.75
|264.60 Down 3.70
|Jan
|270.25
|270.35
|265.00
|265.60 Down 3.70
|Feb
|269.00
|269.00
|266.25
|266.25 Down 3.65
|Mar
|269.70
|271.80
|263.00
|266.75 Down 3.60
|Apr
|267.45 Down 3.65
|May
|271.50
|271.90
|267.35
|267.90 Down 3.65
|Jun
|271.80
|271.80
|265.05
|268.65 Down 3.60
|Jul
|271.85
|272.85
|265.50
|269.10 Down 3.65
|Aug
|272.50
|272.50
|266.85
|269.80 Down 3.65
|Sep
|274.95
|274.95
|267.00
|270.20 Down 3.65
|Oct
|273.55
|273.55
|270.85
|270.95 Down 3.65
|Nov
|271.10
|271.20
|271.10
|271.20 Down 3.65
|Dec
|273.85
|274.15
|271.20
|271.40 Down 3.65
|Jan
|271.90 Down 3.70
|Feb
|272.30 Down 3.60
|Mar
|272.50 Down 3.65
|Apr
|273.05 Down 3.65
|May
|273.35 Down 3.70
|Jun
|273.75 Down 3.70
|Jul
|274.05 Down 3.70
|Aug
|274.25 Down 3.70
|Sep
|274.50 Down 3.65
|Dec
|274.70 Down 3.60
|Mar
|274.75 Down 3.60
|May
|274.80 Down 3.60
|Jul
|274.85 Down 3.60
|Sep
|274.90 Down 3.60
|Dec
|274.95 Down 3.60
|Mar
|275.00 Down 3.60
|May
|275.05 Down 3.60
|Jul
|275.10 Down 3.60
|Sep
|275.15 Down 3.60
|Dec
|275.20 Down 3.60
|Mar
|275.25 Down 3.60
|May
|275.30 Down 3.60
|Jul
|275.35 Down 3.60