BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 266.60 266.60 259.50 262.75 Down 3.70
Oct 266.00 267.75 259.30 262.95 Down 3.75
Nov 268.45 268.45 262.10 263.80 Down 3.80
Dec 267.65 269.90 260.75 264.60 Down 3.70
Jan 270.25 270.35 265.00 265.60 Down 3.70
Feb 269.00 269.00 266.25 266.25 Down 3.65
Mar 269.70 271.80 263.00 266.75 Down 3.60
Apr 267.45 Down 3.65
May 271.50 271.90 267.35 267.90 Down 3.65
Jun 271.80 271.80 265.05 268.65 Down 3.60
Jul 271.85 272.85 265.50 269.10 Down 3.65
Aug 272.50 272.50 266.85 269.80 Down 3.65
Sep 274.95 274.95 267.00 270.20 Down 3.65
Oct 273.55 273.55 270.85 270.95 Down 3.65
Nov 271.10 271.20 271.10 271.20 Down 3.65
Dec 273.85 274.15 271.20 271.40 Down 3.65
Jan 271.90 Down 3.70
Feb 272.30 Down 3.60
Mar 272.50 Down 3.65
Apr 273.05 Down 3.65
May 273.35 Down 3.70
Jun 273.75 Down 3.70
Jul 274.05 Down 3.70
Aug 274.25 Down 3.70
Sep 274.50 Down 3.65
Dec 274.70 Down 3.60
Mar 274.75 Down 3.60
May 274.80 Down 3.60
Jul 274.85 Down 3.60
Sep 274.90 Down 3.60
Dec 274.95 Down 3.60
Mar 275.00 Down 3.60
May 275.05 Down 3.60
Jul 275.10 Down 3.60
Sep 275.15 Down 3.60
Dec 275.20 Down 3.60
Mar 275.25 Down 3.60
May 275.30 Down 3.60
Jul 275.35 Down 3.60