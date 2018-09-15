DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting in Dallas involving an off-duty police officer (all times local):
2 p.m.
Attorneys for the family of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own are demanding that the officer be fired.
The attorneys for the family of 26-year-old Botham Jean made the demand that Officer Amber Guyger be fired during a news conference on Friday.
One of them, Lee Merritt, said police investigators immediately looked for information that would "assassinate" Jean's character. He cited a police search warrant request that asked permission to search Jean's apartment for drugs.
A police affidavit shows that among other items, officers seized 10.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder from Jean's apartment.
Guyger has been arrested for manslaughter and is out on bond.
11:35 a.m.
Authorities in North Texas have released a video showing an off-duty white police officer being booked into jail after she was arrested in the slaying of a black neighbor in his apartment.
The video shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail uniform Sunday at the Kaufman County jail. She takes a seat in front of a desk and later leans her head down, bringing her hands to her face.
Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger told investigators she mistook his apartment for her own and court documents say she believed she had encountered an intruder.
She has been released on bond.