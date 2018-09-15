THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ashun Wu of China birdied his first two holes Friday to set up a 5-under 66 and take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open.

Wu's round followed a bogey-free 64 on Thursday and put him ahead of Englishman Jonathan Thomson, who had 10 birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 36-hole total of 133 at The Dutch in Spijk.

Thomson reeled off seven birdies as he started on the back nine to match the lowest nine-hole score of the European Tour season, level with the 28 shot by Suttijet Kooratanapisan's at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

David Drysdale of Scotland and Wu's countryman Haotong Li were tied for third on 8-under, one shot behind Thomson.

