RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The parents of slain Brazilian councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco are demanding that their daughter's killers be identified and brought to justice.

Franco and her driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes, were shot dead in Rio de Janeiro on March 14 while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.

A large screen mounted on a truck near Rio's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain on Friday read: "Six months ago Marielle Franco was brutally killed and we still don't have answers."

Antonio Francisco da Silva, Franco's father, joined activists and said that he is still waiting for authorities to tell him who ordered the murder and why.