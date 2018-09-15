ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico that is dedicated unlocking the mysteries of the sun has found itself at the center of a mystery that is creating a buzz here on earth.

The Sunspot Solar Observatory has been closed for more than a week. Authorities remain tightlipped, saying only that a "security issue" was behind vacating and locking up the facility on Sept 6.

The FBI on Friday referred all questions to the group that runs the observatory, the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy. Officials there say only that they're working with authorities and the observatory will remain closed until further notice.

The vagueness has fueled speculation on social media.

The association manages the observatory atop Sacramento Peak with funding from the National Science Foundation.