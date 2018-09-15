CAIRO (AP) — The German broadcaster Deutsche Welle says that allegations of sexual harassment against one of its former employees have proven credible.

DW said in an internal statement Friday that its investigation showed that "the allegations made are credible ... and the accused person no longer works for DW." It added it could not reveal further details "for legal reasons."

Spokesman Christoph Jumpelt confirmed the statement and the recent allegations of sexual harassment against a famous Egyptian-British TV host, Yosri Fouda, who is a critic of President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi's government.

The allegations first surfaced in pro-government media in Egypt earlier this month and have roiled social media networks.

Fouda said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the allegations were a smear campaign and that no legal action has been taken against him.