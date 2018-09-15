  1. Home
  2. World

Video shows officer who killed being booked into jail

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 00:35
This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber G

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber G

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber G

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber G

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in North Texas have released a video showing an off-duty white police officer being booked into jail after she was arrested in the slaying of a black neighbor in his apartment.

The video shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail uniform Sunday at the Kaufman County jail. She takes a seat in front of a desk and later leans her head down, bringing her hands to her face.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger told investigators she mistook his apartment for her own and court documents say she believed she had encountered an intruder.

She has been released on bond.