NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — "In Case You Didn't Know," a love ballad by country singer Brett Young, has been added to a lot of wedding playlists since it came out in 2017, but it has put Young in an awkward position for his own upcoming nuptials.

Young, who is engaged to longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills, said singing his own triple platinum hit would be "so cheesy."

The Southern California native has taken over as country music's new heartbreak kid, thanks to a string of heartfelt singles from the debut self-titled album.

Young won new male artist at this year's ACM Awards and is up for new artist at the CMA Awards in November. He just announced the release of his next album with Big Machine Label Group, "Ticket to L.A.," coming out Dec. 7.