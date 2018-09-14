SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A year after Hurricane Maria roared across the Caribbean, The Associated Press, the news site Quartz and Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism have put together the most detailed portrait yet of the final days of storm victims.

The joint investigation reflects how Puerto Rico's most vulnerable fell victim to dire conditions created by the storms. Many could have been saved with standard medical treatment. This slow-motion, months-long disaster kept Puerto Ricans from getting the care they needed for treatable ailments, even as Trump lauded his administration's response.

President Donald Trump cast doubt on Maria's widely accepted death toll, tweeting that "3000 people did not die." He said the death count had been inflated by Democrats who added unrelated deaths to the toll from causes like old age.