BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on a Thailand-based company it says provides services to an Iranian airline that Washington accuses of supporting terrorist activities directed by Iran's government.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in an announcement Friday that My Aviation Co. Ltd., headquartered in Bangkok, "provides cargo services to Mahan Air, to include freight booking," as well as passenger booking services.

It said the Iranian airline "has routinely flown fighters and materiel to Syria to prop up the Assad regime, which has contributed to mass atrocities in the country and the displacement of millions of innocent civilians."

The sanctions order blocks the Thai company's assets in the United States and generally prohibits U.S. citizens from doing business with it.