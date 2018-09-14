NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Hollis says the success of her book, "Girl, Wash Your Face," won't change who she is and how she dispenses advice.

The mom of four says she still wants to be thought of by fans as their girlfriend rather than a guru. The book has made it to the top of most best-seller lists and has sold more than a million copies.

In addition, she and her husband are business partners and work together on "Rise Again," a top marriage podcast on iTunes.

Rachel doesn't hold back in "Girl, Wash Your Face." She describes the suicide of her brother when they were teens, her tense childhood as the daughter of a Pentecostal preacher and the sometimes debilitating anxiety that has plagued her through the years.