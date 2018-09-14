WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--CROATIA-US

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner that drew bows from the crowd en route to giving Croatia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals. Marin Cilic will next face Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the second singles. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 140 words, photos.



— TEN--CHAIR UMPIRE — US Open umpire tells AP he is focusing on 'working again' By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 170 words, photos.

TEN--FRANCE-SPAIN

LILLE, France — Debutant Benoit Paire takes on Pablo Carreno Busta before French No. 1 Lucas Pouille plays Roberto Bautista Agut in the first singles of the Davis Cup semifinal between France and Spain. UPCOMING: 350 words, photos by 1800 GMT.

CAR--F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo posts the fastest time in the first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated after the second practice.



— CAR--F1-FERRARI-ARRIVABENE — Ferrari team principal explains decision to drop Raikkonen. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

MADRID — The Spanish Vuelta nears its end with Simon Yates holding on to a 25-second lead over Alejandro Valverde entering the 154-kilometer 19th stage starting in Lleida. The three-week Grand Tour race ends on Sunday in Madrid. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Tour rookie Maria Torres shoots a 2-under 69 to take a two-stroke clubhouse lead in the second round of the Evian Championship. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 130 words. Will be updated after second round.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain aims to stay perfect against Saint-Etienne despite the absence of star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is serving the first of his three-match ban. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The chaos that occasionally appears at the heart of South African rugby has been evident in the Springboks' preparation for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against New Zealand. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 600 words.



— RGU--AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA — Friendships set aside for Argentina-Australia test. SENT: 540 words, photo.



— SOC--AFRICAN CUP-BRIBERY — Rwandan soccer officials arrested after ref alleges bribery. SENT: 190 words.

— CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-STEYN — Dale Steyn back in SAfrica's ODI squad after 2 years out. SENT: 220 words, photo.

— OLY--2026 BIDS-SAPPORO — Sapporo expected to drop out of 2026 Winter Olympic bid race. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— FBN--RAVENS-BENGALS — Andy Dalton throws 4 TD passes, Bengals beat Ravens 34-23. By Joe Kay. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — J.D. Martinez hits 41st HR, Red Sox sweep Blue Jays. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

