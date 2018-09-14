Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

|First Round
Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)
Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)
Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)
West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)
(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)
|Second Round
|All Times GMT
|At Melbourne
|Friday, Sept. 14
Melbourne 16.8 (104), Hawthorn 10.11 (71)
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney, 0925
|Semifinals
|Friday, Sept. 21
Richmond vs. Collingwood-Greater Western Sydney winner, 0950
|Saturday, Sept. 22
West Coast vs. Melbourne, 0520
|Grand Final
|Saturday, Sept. 29
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT