Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/14 20:24
First Round

Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)

Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)

Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)

West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)

(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)

Second Round
All Times GMT
At Melbourne
Friday, Sept. 14

Melbourne 16.8 (104), Hawthorn 10.11 (71)

Saturday, Sept. 15

Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney, 0925

Semifinals
Friday, Sept. 21

Richmond vs. Collingwood-Greater Western Sydney winner, 0950

Saturday, Sept. 22

West Coast vs. Melbourne, 0520

Grand Final
Saturday, Sept. 29
Melbourne Cricket Ground

Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT