A house is destroyed in Lawrence, Mass., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 after a series of gas explosions in the area. First-responders continued to fight at
Multiple fire trucks from surrounding communities arrive Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass., responding to a series of gas explosions and fi
Firefighters battle a house fire, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, on Herrick Road in North Andover, Mass., one of multiple emergency crews responding to a s
Bruce Razin, 59, talks to his family on his cell phone outside his evacuated neighborhood Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass. Evacuations wer
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames burn through a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, firefighters battle a raging house fire in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sep
Firefighters battle a house fire, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, on Herrick Road in North Andover, Mass., one of multiple emergency crews responding to a s
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume the roof of a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13,
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emerg
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames rise from a house in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Em
Police officers man a checkpoint as multiple fire trucks from surrounding communities are staged along a road Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Lawrence, M
Crews work to knock down a fire in Lawrence, Mass., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The company that owns Columbia Gas says its crews are performing safety
People cover their faces to protect themselves from heavy smoke from a fire on Bowdoin Street in Lawrence, Mass., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The compan
Residents are seeking shelter at a senior center after a series of fires and explosions Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Andover, Mass. The company that o
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on gas explosions in Massachusetts (all times local):
6:43 a.m.
The company that provides natural gas service to the Massachusetts communities affected by a series of gas explosions and fires says it expects "an extended restoration effort."
Columbia Gas in statement Friday morning said it is "working with the appropriate authorities to investigate this incident in order to understand its cause."
The series of explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover killed a teenager, injured at least 10 other people and ignited fires in at least 39 homes.
The company says it needs to visit each of the 8,600 affected customers to shut off each gas meter and conduct a safety inspection.
About 18,000 customers in the region also had their electricity shut off in response to the explosions and many residents spent the night at shelters in area schools.
10:55 p.m.
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has died after a house exploded amid gas explosions north of Boston, sending a chimney crashing into his car.
Officials have identified the victim as Leonel Rondon, of Lawrence. They say he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died around 8:30 p.m. EDT of his injuries.
Gov. Charlie Baker says 10 other people were injured Thursday in a series of fires and explosions that authorities blame on over-pressurized natural gas lines.