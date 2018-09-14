Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SW;9;79%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;86;Sunny and hot;112;89;NE;7;28%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and not as hot;88;66;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;W;14;43%;3%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;Partly sunny;80;70;ESE;12;71%;27%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;65;55;Partly sunny;65;53;SSW;12;76%;37%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, mild;66;48;An afternoon shower;63;49;ESE;9;69%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;Sunny and beautiful;88;63;SE;7;15%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, breezy, nice;71;56;Warm with clearing;73;46;NW;12;39%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;SE;5;61%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;82;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;SSW;6;54%;27%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;64;53;Partly sunny;65;54;NE;5;72%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;82;Sunny, breezy, warm;107;80;NW;15;23%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;92;74;Cloudy with a shower;91;74;SW;7;66%;82%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;69;A t-storm around;85;71;WNW;6;60%;79%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain this morning;88;77;A couple of t-storms;87;76;WNW;6;79%;92%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;80;70;Partly sunny, humid;79;69;SSE;8;72%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;82;68;Clouds breaking;79;59;E;10;45%;26%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;85;63;A shower or t-storm;84;59;NNW;6;51%;56%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;69;54;Periods of sun;69;52;NW;9;48%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;64;50;A morning shower;63;50;SSE;4;79%;84%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;Partly sunny;86;61;SW;6;40%;10%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;75;59;Sun and some clouds;77;55;NNW;10;58%;7%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;68;50;Partial sunshine;67;51;SSW;7;68%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;83;57;Partly sunny;84;61;NE;5;50%;32%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;84;61;Sun and some clouds;80;56;NNW;9;57%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;66;57;Rain and drizzle;68;61;ENE;9;80%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;88;65;Nice with some sun;88;67;NW;6;31%;31%;13

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;77;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;72;SE;5;76%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;94;72;Mostly sunny;91;74;NNE;10;37%;8%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;62;50;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;10;70%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;69;A t-storm in spots;82;66;S;5;66%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;95;81;Clouds and sun;96;81;SSW;7;68%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;81;66;Mostly sunny;78;68;ENE;8;66%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;90;77;Nice with some sun;86;78;S;8;72%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;64;54;A little rain;61;48;WNW;11;63%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;84;78;Mostly sunny, nice;86;80;W;5;84%;9%;11

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;6;70%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;A little a.m. rain;87;69;ESE;8;72%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;93;77;Sunny and delightful;93;75;SW;8;61%;6%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;92;59;Sunny and hot;93;61;S;5;20%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;92;80;A stray thunderstorm;95;83;NNE;4;68%;65%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;97;69;Mostly cloudy;91;70;SSE;6;56%;15%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;61;50;A little p.m. rain;62;56;SSW;10;80%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;NNE;6;23%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;68;Showers and t-storms;75;68;ENE;7;86%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;88;78;A t-storm around;94;81;WNW;7;67%;71%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;ENE;5;23%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;6;68%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;60;54;Breezy with rain;58;45;WSW;17;90%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;76;Couple of t-storms;88;76;WSW;9;84%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;89;78;Turning cloudy;93;79;NNE;7;69%;67%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;75;A shower or two;87;75;ENE;17;62%;63%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;91;71;Increasing clouds;89;73;NNW;5;59%;42%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;67;Not as warm;82;68;N;10;68%;31%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy, not as warm;70;66;Sunshine, pleasant;79;64;SSE;6;68%;12%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;75;A stray shower;93;75;ENE;7;54%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;85;Sunny and very warm;98;86;SW;8;62%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;81;45;Clouds and sun;86;54;S;7;7%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;92;52;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;NE;5;22%;17%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;WSW;12;68%;27%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;81;66;A shower or t-storm;83;65;NNE;5;77%;77%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;80;Mostly sunny;100;81;S;9;36%;11%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;79;57;Clouds and sun, warm;79;60;WNW;5;62%;66%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;92;79;Clouds and sun;92;78;N;5;55%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;72;Some sun, pleasant;90;73;NW;7;60%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;96;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;N;5;75%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Afternoon showers;87;73;WNW;4;84%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;62;31;A shower in spots;60;32;ENE;8;38%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;76;A morning shower;83;76;SW;10;77%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;11;74%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny;85;64;NNW;6;59%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;51;Periods of sun;68;54;SW;9;64%;18%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Sunshine;85;64;S;6;43%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;WSW;7;73%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;90;65;Partly sunny;88;63;SSE;3;51%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;88;83;Clouds and sun, nice;89;82;NW;6;62%;40%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;91;77;ESE;5;69%;32%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;Rain and wind;85;79;SSW;38;81%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and breezy;72;54;Spotty showers;60;41;WSW;20;59%;84%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;57;A shower or t-storm;73;56;N;4;66%;80%;12

Miami, United States;T-storms possible;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;6;73%;49%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;65;48;Rain, some heavy;61;49;N;6;88%;77%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;77;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;SSW;11;74%;59%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;63;57;Rain and drizzle;69;59;ENE;9;70%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;82;65;A morning shower;83;64;WNW;2;71%;50%;4

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;69;49;Partly sunny;71;58;ESE;5;53%;63%;3

Mumbai, India;Brief a.m. showers;86;79;A morning shower;88;79;NNW;4;74%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;53;Mostly sunny;81;53;NE;8;46%;29%;14

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;66;Partly sunny;77;66;SSE;6;78%;8%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with some sun;85;67;Mostly sunny;87;68;WNW;7;52%;6%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, breezy, mild;65;49;A shower in places;61;47;WSW;13;75%;56%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds, showers;80;71;A shower or t-storm;84;74;SSW;7;76%;84%;2

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;61;44;Partly sunny;62;37;WSW;6;53%;6%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;82;64;A shower;81;63;NW;5;77%;59%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;E;17;79%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;84;76;WNW;6;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;E;6;73%;63%;12

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;71;47;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;E;4;54%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;ESE;9;46%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;87;77;Overcast, a t-storm;85;77;SW;5;84%;72%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;75;SSE;12;81%;80%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;ESE;5;51%;82%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;68;55;Partly sunny;68;50;W;6;57%;12%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;86;59;Partly sunny, humid;82;61;WSW;5;71%;31%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;55;Showers, some heavy;65;53;SSE;10;68%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;WSW;7;74%;40%;7

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;82;74;A morning shower;84;75;SE;9;69%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;50;40;A shower in the p.m.;49;42;E;12;70%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;66;50;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;8;67%;72%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;84;69;Showers and t-storms;79;67;WSW;6;79%;84%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;105;80;Sunny and very warm;108;81;E;5;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;Nice with some sun;84;64;WSW;5;63%;5%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;Turning cloudy;66;51;SSW;10;66%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;Low clouds, then sun;64;54;WNW;12;69%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;62;Showers and t-storms;78;60;E;5;71%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;87;78;Showers and t-storms;86;79;SE;9;76%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;64;Showers and t-storms;75;65;NW;4;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;ENE;8;21%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;72;44;A shower or two;63;44;WSW;4;72%;67%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;89;74;Showers and t-storms;83;75;E;6;85%;86%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;57;Partly sunny;89;59;N;5;47%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;66;54;A little rain;65;54;SSE;6;72%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;83;68;Humid with some sun;77;67;SW;4;73%;42%;6

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;88;77;Partly sunny;88;77;ESE;8;66%;39%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSW;8;74%;52%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;Some sun, pleasant;79;54;W;5;54%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;78;Showers;87;78;SE;8;78%;90%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;63;53;A little a.m. rain;61;46;W;9;71%;64%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;47;SW;13;31%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;79;A little rain;89;81;E;22;73%;84%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A touch of a.m. rain;62;54;A little rain;62;50;WSW;16;79%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;NE;6;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;64;Sunshine and warm;86;65;NNW;7;49%;33%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;Sunny;94;72;SE;6;16%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;86;73;Mostly sunny;86;74;N;8;42%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;88;63;Partly sunny;89;66;ENE;5;46%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;72;69;Showers, some heavy;77;71;S;7;82%;81%;2

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Mostly sunny, humid;76;66;NNW;3;86%;13%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Sunshine and nice;85;75;N;8;58%;44%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm around;85;69;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;NE;7;59%;5%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cooler;48;24;Mostly sunny;57;30;SW;11;38%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;61;52;Rain tapering off;60;52;ENE;5;76%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;71;58;Some sun, pleasant;77;56;NW;7;65%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;WNW;4;69%;71%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;67;43;Morning rain;64;47;WSW;3;71%;67%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;64;53;Partly sunny;69;50;W;7;75%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;58;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;53;N;17;78%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;86;76;A t-storm or two;89;77;SSW;5;78%;70%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;Sunny and hot;91;58;NE;3;23%;5%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather