Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;15;79%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;38;30;Sunny and hot;44;32;NE;12;28%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and not as hot;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;W;22;43%;3%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;19;71%;27%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;18;13;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;19;76%;37%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;An afternoon shower;17;9;ESE;14;69%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;Sunny and beautiful;31;17;SE;11;15%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;13;Warm with clearing;23;8;NW;19;39%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clearing;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;SE;8;61%;27%;8

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSW;10;54%;27%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny;18;12;NE;9;72%;27%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny, breezy, warm;41;26;NW;24;23%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;33;23;Cloudy with a shower;33;23;SW;11;66%;82%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;A t-storm around;29;22;WNW;10;60%;79%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain this morning;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;9;79%;92%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;SSE;13;72%;44%;4

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;28;20;Clouds breaking;26;15;E;15;45%;26%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;29;17;A shower or t-storm;29;15;NNW;10;51%;56%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;12;Periods of sun;21;11;NW;14;48%;44%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;18;10;A morning shower;17;10;SSE;6;79%;84%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;Partly sunny;30;16;SW;10;40%;10%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Sun and some clouds;25;13;NNW;16;58%;7%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;20;10;Partial sunshine;19;11;SSW;11;68%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;8;50%;32%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;29;16;Sun and some clouds;27;13;NNW;15;57%;25%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Rain and drizzle;20;16;ENE;14;80%;80%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;18;Nice with some sun;31;19;NW;9;31%;31%;13

Busan, South Korea;Humid with rain;25;22;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;22;SE;8;76%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNE;16;37%;8%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;17;10;Partly sunny;18;10;SSE;16;70%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;S;8;66%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;35;27;Clouds and sun;36;27;SSW;11;68%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;ENE;14;66%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;32;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;S;13;72%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;18;12;A little rain;16;9;WNW;17;63%;62%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;29;26;Mostly sunny, nice;30;27;W;8;84%;9%;11

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;10;70%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;31;20;A little a.m. rain;31;21;ESE;12;72%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;Sunny and delightful;34;24;SW;13;61%;6%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;33;15;Sunny and hot;34;16;S;9;20%;4%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;29;NNE;7;68%;65%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;21;Mostly cloudy;33;21;SSE;10;56%;15%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;16;10;A little p.m. rain;17;13;SSW;17;80%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NNE;9;23%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A heavy p.m. t-storm;24;20;Showers and t-storms;24;20;ENE;11;86%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;31;26;A t-storm around;34;27;WNW;12;67%;71%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Plenty of sunshine;31;12;ENE;8;23%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;9;68%;64%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;15;12;Breezy with rain;15;7;WSW;27;90%;75%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;24;WSW;14;84%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;26;Turning cloudy;34;26;NNE;11;69%;67%;10

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;28;62%;63%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Increasing clouds;32;23;NNW;8;59%;42%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;19;Not as warm;28;20;N;16;68%;31%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy, not as warm;21;19;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;SSE;10;68%;12%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;A stray shower;34;24;ENE;11;54%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;30;Sunny and very warm;37;30;SW;13;62%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;27;7;Clouds and sun;30;12;S;11;7%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;33;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NE;8;22%;17%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;WSW;19;68%;27%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;18;NNE;9;77%;77%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny;38;27;S;15;36%;11%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, warm;26;14;Clouds and sun, warm;26;16;WNW;8;62%;66%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;33;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;N;8;55%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;30;22;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;NW;12;60%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;N;7;75%;76%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;WNW;7;84%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;17;0;A shower in spots;16;0;ENE;13;38%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;A morning shower;28;24;SW;16;77%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;18;74%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;29;18;NNW;9;59%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;18;11;Periods of sun;20;12;SW;15;64%;18%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Sunshine;29;18;S;10;43%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;WSW;12;73%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;More sun than clouds;32;18;Partly sunny;31;17;SSE;5;51%;44%;6

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;28;Clouds and sun, nice;32;28;NW;9;62%;40%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;ESE;8;69%;32%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Rain and wind;29;26;SSW;62;81%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and breezy;22;12;Spotty showers;15;5;WSW;32;59%;84%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;14;A shower or t-storm;23;13;N;7;66%;80%;12

Miami, United States;T-storms possible;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;10;73%;49%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;18;9;Rain, some heavy;16;10;N;9;88%;77%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;SSW;17;74%;59%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;17;14;Rain and drizzle;20;15;ENE;15;70%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;28;19;A morning shower;28;18;WNW;3;71%;50%;4

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;22;14;ESE;8;53%;63%;3

Mumbai, India;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;NNW;7;74%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;12;Mostly sunny;27;12;NE;12;46%;29%;14

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;24;19;Partly sunny;25;19;SSE;10;78%;8%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with some sun;30;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;WNW;12;52%;6%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, breezy, mild;18;9;A shower in places;16;8;WSW;21;75%;56%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds, showers;27;22;A shower or t-storm;29;23;SSW;12;76%;84%;2

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;16;7;Partly sunny;17;3;WSW;9;53%;6%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;18;A shower;27;17;NW;8;77%;59%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;E;27;79%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;10;83%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;10;73%;63%;12

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;22;8;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;E;6;54%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;ESE;14;46%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Overcast, a t-storm;29;25;SW;8;84%;72%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SSE;19;81%;80%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;ESE;9;51%;82%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy with a shower;20;13;Partly sunny;20;10;W;9;57%;12%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;15;Partly sunny, humid;28;16;WSW;9;71%;31%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;13;Showers, some heavy;18;12;SSE;16;68%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;WSW;12;74%;40%;7

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;28;23;A morning shower;29;24;SE;14;69%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning out cloudy;10;5;A shower in the p.m.;9;5;E;19;70%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;19;10;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;13;67%;72%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;20;Showers and t-storms;26;19;WSW;10;79%;84%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;40;27;Sunny and very warm;42;27;E;7;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Nice with some sun;29;18;WSW;9;63%;5%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;Turning cloudy;19;11;SSW;16;66%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;13;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;WNW;20;69%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;E;7;71%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SE;15;76%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NW;6;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;ENE;13;21%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;22;7;A shower or two;17;7;WSW;7;72%;67%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;32;23;Showers and t-storms;28;24;E;10;85%;86%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;14;Partly sunny;32;15;N;7;47%;5%;6

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;19;12;A little rain;18;12;SSE;10;72%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;28;20;Humid with some sun;25;20;SW;6;73%;42%;6

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;12;66%;39%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;12;74%;52%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;Some sun, pleasant;26;12;W;8;54%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;26;Showers;31;26;SE;13;78%;90%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;17;12;A little a.m. rain;16;8;W;15;71%;64%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;8;SW;22;31%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;26;A little rain;31;27;E;35;73%;84%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A touch of a.m. rain;17;12;A little rain;17;10;WSW;25;79%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Sunny and beautiful;30;15;NE;10;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;29;18;Sunshine and warm;30;19;NNW;11;49%;33%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Sunny;34;22;SE;10;16%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;N;13;42%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;32;19;ENE;8;46%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;22;21;Showers, some heavy;25;22;S;12;82%;81%;2

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Mostly sunny, humid;25;19;NNW;4;86%;13%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Sunshine and nice;30;24;N;13;58%;44%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm around;30;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;11;59%;5%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing and cooler;9;-5;Mostly sunny;14;-1;SW;17;38%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;16;11;Rain tapering off;16;11;ENE;8;76%;97%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;NW;11;65%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;WNW;6;69%;71%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;19;6;Morning rain;18;9;WSW;5;71%;67%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;18;12;Partly sunny;21;10;W;12;75%;36%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;14;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;12;N;28;78%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;9;78%;70%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Sunny and hot;33;14;NE;4;23%;5%;6

