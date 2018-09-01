TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The five Golden Horse award-winning film "The Great Buddha+" has been selected to be a contender at the 91st Academy Awards (Oscars) in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture, a total of 15 movies were considered to become Taiwan's entry for the Oscars 2019 in the race for best foreign-language film.

With an outstanding cinematography, a profound message delivering in a humorous story plot, "The Great Buddha+" is an ideal submission to showcase Taiwan's society to the international audiences and to compete at one of the most prestigious movie awards, reports said.

Released in October of last year, "The Great Buddha+" has received numerous positive comments from critics, media, and audiences. It was also exhibited at several foreign film festivals and snatched 12 awards at both domestic and international film events, including the Golden Horse Awards, Taipei Film Awards, the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and the Hong Kong Film Awards.

"The Great Buddha+" is the first full-length film for director Huang Hsin-Yao (黃信堯). The film centers around the shenanigans of a night guard and his friend at a Buddha statue factory in Taiwan. The two uncover information about the factory owner that takes them on an adventure a bit more fun, and a bit more dangerous, than they bargained for.

The 91st Oscars will be broadcast on February 24, 2019. The candidates for foreign-language movie will have to go through a further selection procedure which will end with five final contenders for the award.