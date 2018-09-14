FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say an undercover police officer was shot in the head and a suspect was killed when a police unit tried to stop a robbery at a bar.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says the officer was part of an undercover team that was trailing three people who were suspected in a string of robberies. Fitzgerald says a mix of undercover and uniformed officers tried to arrest the suspects, but one of them opened fire early Friday, striking the undercover officer.

Fitzgerald says police returned fire, killing one of the suspects. The other two suspects were arrested shortly thereafter.

Police say the officer is in critical condition at a Fort Worth hospital.

No one inside the bar was harmed during the shootout.