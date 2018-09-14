  1. Home
Taiwan targets Australia, New Zealand tourists with strong presence of marketing activities

By  Taiwan News
2018/09/14 19:18
Famous New Zealand couple Art Green and Matilda Rice will fly to Taiwan with free ticket to promote tourism in Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - To promote Taiwan as an ideal tourism destination, Taiwan's Tourism Bureau Singapore Office has launched a string of marketing activities in Australia and New Zealand from August, creating a buzz in the two countries.

The marketing initiative started with a partnership with popular Australian travel TV show host Jen Adams, who was invited to visit Taiwan in April, and she wrote a memoir about her Taiwan adventure on her travel blog Places We Go

Her TV crew filmed the trip which was broadcast recently and received much attention, helping people know more about the beautiful island country which is a hub for food and outdoor lovers. 

People traveling to New Zealand recently could easily spot the travel ads that promote tourism in Taiwan, and news coverage and shows that talk about how Taiwan is the best place for Kiwis to go. 

According to the data released by the Tourism Bureau, the number of tourists from Australia and New Zealand to Taiwan exceeded the 100,000 mark in 2017. The number in July from Australia and New Zealand increased 32.20 percent and 19.69 percent, respectively, year over year, proving tourism marketing worked successfully over the years. 

The bureau is also expecting a higher number of tourists from New Zealand driven by direct flights from Auckland to Taipei kicking off from November, along with its strong presence of marketing activities. 

 
Tourism Bureau
New Southbound Policy
Australia
New Zealand
Jen Adams

