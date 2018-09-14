BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is weighing whether to end seasonal clock changes after a survey showed widespread public support to stop shifting the time twice a year.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said Friday that "the time has come not to meddle in time."

The Commission, which proposes EU legislation, argues the one-hour changes were introduced mostly to save energy during wartime and the oil crisis in the 1970s.

It says smart buildings and green technologies make changes redundant.

Under the proposal, EU countries would decide individually in October 2019 whether to stay on summer time or shift to the winter hour for good. It means neighbors could find themselves in different time zones.

The plan must still be endorsed by EU member countries and the European Parliament.