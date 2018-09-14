MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia is ready to consider a request by British investigators to come and interrogate the two men accused of poisoning a former spy.

Britain charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov last week for trying to kill double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with the nerve agent Novichok. The Skripals survived the March 4 attack in Salisbury, but a local resident later died after apparently having contact with the poison.

Petrov and Boshirov appeared Thursday on the state-funded RT channel, saying they visited Salisbury as tourists and had nothing to do with the poisoning.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that Russian authorities will consider Britain's request to interrogate them if it comes. He added that Britain has stonewalled repeated Russian offers to conduct a joint inquiry.