MOSCOW (AP) — CSKA Moscow will play its Champions League games at the stadium that hosted the World Cup final.

The Russian club says it has moved its three group matches to the 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium, a big step up from the 30,000-capacity VEB Arena which CSKA opened two years ago.

CSKA's game against Real Madrid on Oct. 2 will be the first game at the Luzhniki since France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final on July 15. CSKA also hosts Roma on Nov. 7 and Czech club Viktoria Plzen on Nov. 27.

It could be a welcome return to the Luzhniki for CSKA players like goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and right back Mario Fernandes, who beat Spain there while playing for Russia at the World Cup.

