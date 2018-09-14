JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dale Steyn is back in South Africa's limited-overs squad and in line to play his first one-day international in two years in the home series against Zimbabwe starting this month.

Shoulder and ankle injuries have kept the 35-year-old fast bowler out of action for long spells in recent years.

Steyn missed more than a year of test cricket from late 2016 to early 2018 because of his shoulder problems. He injured his ankle on his return to tests at the start of the year.

Steyn did play in the two-test series in Sri Lanka in July but his last ODI was against Australia in October 2016.

Captain Faf du Plessis was also named in the squad on Friday but his participation is subject to a fitness test after undergoing shoulder surgery.

