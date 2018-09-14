TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that despite Taiwan being unable to participate in the United Nations (UN), Taiwan has complied with its duties as a responsible stakeholder during an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published on September 6.

"The UN continues to ignore what Taiwan can offer," Wu told Il Messaggero, adding that “we are extremely disappointed that the UN continues to misuse the Resolution 2758 of the 1971 General Assembly to justify the exclusion and isolation of Taiwan.”

Wu’s interview and direct language suggests a change in tactics by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) bid to for greater participation in the international community. Earlier this month, MOFA slammed the UN for “violating fundamental human rights” of 23 million Taiwanese people.

MOFA previously announced in August that this year’s effort to promote Taiwan’s involvement with UN-affiliated organizations would be stronger than previously, but would not seek admission into the organization.

For Wu, Taiwan’s exclusion from the UN represents a violation of its principles of universality and human rights, and deprives both Taiwan and the international community from mutually beneficial exchange and collaboration.

"Taiwan, although not authorized to participate in UN meetings, activities and mechanisms, has never ruled out its duties as an interested and responsible party" said Wu.

When asked about Taiwan ending diplomatic ties with El Salvador last month, after the Central American nation was wooed by big money pledges from China, Wu said "the end of our diplomatic relations with El Salvador will not be the end of Taiwan's engagement with the world… our liberties and democracy will be strong ".