Tigerair Taiwan to begin Taoyuan-Cebu, Philippines flights in Dec.

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/14 17:09
Tigerair Taiwan Airbus A320-232.

Tigerair Taiwan Airbus A320-232. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tigerair Taiwan announced today that the airline will begin direct flights between Taoyuan Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Philippines on Dec. 1.

The new Cebu route is Tigerair Taiwan's first service to the Philippines, and second to Southeast Asia. 

Mactan-Cebu International Airport will open its brand new Terminal 2 earlier this year, and will service 12.5 million passengers per year. Tigerair Taiwan joins Eva Air and AirAsia in direct flights between Taiwan and Mactan-Cebu airport.

The new flight route will operate four times per week, departing from Taoyuan airport at 10.35 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The return flight from Mactan-Cebu airport will depart at 2.30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

To celebrate the new route, Tigerair Taiwan will have a brief sale on Sept. 17-18, where a one-way untaxed ticket will cost NT$1,099 (US$35.74). Conditions and restrictions apply.
Tigerair Taiwan
Taiwan-Philippines flights
Cebu
tourism
Cheap flights

