COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latest on the appeal by convicted murderer Peter Madsen (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The last session of Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen's appeal against his life sentence for the murder of Swedish reporter Kim Wall has been abandoned after a juror collapsed during closing remarks.

Officials at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen adjourned Friday's hearing without setting a new date.

Madsen, in a dark blazer, black T-shirt and grey pants, had listened quietly during the closing remarks, in which the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

___

9:55 a.m.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, found guilty of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, has appeared in court on the last day of his appeal against a life sentence.

Madsen listened quietly Friday during the closing remarks at the Eastern High Court where the prosecutor demanded life, saying the motive was sexual and the crime was planned.

In Denmark, a life sentence is on average 16 years, but can be extended if necessary. Madsen, 47, wants a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended prison term.

It was unclear when the appeals court would make its ruling.

Madsen denies murdering Wall, saying she died accidentally inside the submarine. He has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

The cause of death has never been established.