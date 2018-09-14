TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American photographed a primitively painted banner in New Taipei City today depicting a Taiwanese city council candidate awkwardly holding hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as the portly POTUS gives a thumbs-up gesture.

The photographer, Eric Williams, captured the photo this morning at 7 a.m. in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District and promptly uploaded it to the social media platform Reddit with the caption "Hmmm? Really!" The candidate to the right of Trump on the banner is Tsai Tsung-lin (蔡宗霖), who has registered with both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT), but is currently running to represent the 5th District on the New Taipei City Council without any party affiliation.

The slogan below the two figures in Chinese reads, "Similar in character, bravely rushing forward" (性格相似， 勇敢往前衝).

Williams, who is a social media strategist and brand developer, said his daughter pointed out the photo to him while he drove her home from from school yesterday. Williams said she was surprised to learn from him that such a usage of a person's image without their permission is illegal in the U.S. under copyright law and that Trump is famous for protecting his name and image as his "Brand."



Trump (left), Tsai (right). (Photo by Eric Williams)