  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwanese candidate's cartoonish 'endorsement' by Trump

Cartoonish billboard spotted depicting New Taipei City Council candidate awkwardly holding hands with Trump

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/14 16:48
Trump (left), Tsai (right). (Photo by Eric Williams)

Trump (left), Tsai (right). (Photo by Eric Williams)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American photographed a primitively painted banner in New Taipei City today depicting a Taiwanese city council candidate awkwardly holding hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as the portly POTUS gives a thumbs-up gesture.  

The photographer, Eric Williams, captured the photo this morning at 7 a.m. in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District and promptly uploaded it to the social media platform Reddit with the caption "Hmmm? Really!" The candidate to the right of Trump on the banner is Tsai Tsung-lin (蔡宗霖), who has registered with both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Kuomintang (KMT), but is currently running to represent the 5th District on the New Taipei City Council without any party affiliation. 

The slogan below the two figures in Chinese reads, "Similar in character, bravely rushing forward" (性格相似， 勇敢往前衝).

Williams, who is a social media strategist and brand developer, said his daughter pointed out the photo to him while he drove her home from from school yesterday. Williams said she was surprised to learn from him that such a usage of a person's image without their permission is illegal in the U.S. under copyright law and that Trump is famous for protecting his name and image as his "Brand."


Trump (left), Tsai (right). (Photo by Eric Williams)
Trump
Election
elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Delegation from US Trade Representative office visiting Taiwan
Delegation from US Trade Representative office visiting Taiwan
2018/09/13 18:42
China's stock market hits 31 month low, facing US trade war that 'could last a decade'
China's stock market hits 31 month low, facing US trade war that 'could last a decade'
2018/09/12 17:46
Panama President asks US to respect its decision to cut ties with Taiwan
Panama President asks US to respect its decision to cut ties with Taiwan
2018/09/10 18:06
Trump may target trade with Japan next: WSJ
Trump may target trade with Japan next: WSJ
2018/09/07 12:49
Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion ahead of US mid-terms
Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion ahead of US mid-terms
2018/09/06 12:18